PA Live (WBRE) — Technology is integrated into nearly every part of our lives. Movie buffs, music lovers and even foodies use tech to enhance their hobbies. Electronics are genuinely useful, so they typically make great holiday gifts. If you’re planning on buying tech for those you love, it can be helpful to know what’s popular this year.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Scott Moak to share our picks for this year’s best tech gifts.

What are the most popular tech gifts this year?

VR headsets are a popular choice for gamers. These headsets offer more immersion than a typical video game since they let you see the game’s world around you. We tested the HTC Vive Pro 2 against three other VR headsets, and it stood out as the best. “The level of computing power in this machine is awesome,” Palmer said.

The Vive’s video resolution makes games feel more realistic than its competitors. Additionally, this headset is more comfortable than most.

Drones are another popular choice, as they’re becoming more compact and affordable. The DJI Mini 2 is an excellent option for beginners. This drone has a battery that lasts around 30 minutes on a full charge and is small enough to take on the go. “It comes in at a weight where you don’t have to register it with the government to fly it,” Palmer said. “And it’s super durable, so if you’re a beginner and you’re still getting your flying wings under you, it’s a really cool, really great machine to learn on.”

Which tech gadgets are best for food lovers?

Air fryers are nothing new, but they continue to be popular gifts. These devices are ideal for those who love to meal prep or eat healthy since they don’t require grease or oil.

The grill masters in your life will appreciate a smart meat thermometer. These devices let you monitor your food’s temperature and estimate grill time from your smartphone. The Meater is an excellent choice if you decide to buy a smart meat thermometer this year.

Other tech gifts worth checking out

The Ember Smart Mug is the perfect gift for work-from-home warriors. These handy mugs keep your coffee warm all day and let you set your temperature using your smartphone.

Athletes are sure to appreciate a new massage gun. These devices help target specific muscles and are great for relaxing after a workout. The Theragun Pro is ideal for those looking for something serious, but the Theragun Mini will be more than enough for most. “Super popular product last year. Great price point for gift giving,” Palmer said. “It really does work in terms of relieving those aches and pains, especially if you’re working at a desk.”

Projectors make excellent gifts for movie buffs or if you’re shopping for the whole family. These devices are the perfect way to take movie night outside. The Samsung Freestyle is a great choice if you’re looking for something high-end, and an AuKing Projector is best if you want a budget model.

Headphones are a great gift for those who love music. The Apple AirPods Max are a top-notch choice if you’re looking to spoil someone for the holidays. The Bose 700 and Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones are also superb over-ear models.

If you know someone who is eager to add an extra layer of security to their home, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is an excellent all-in-one gift. “This is an advancement of an old home classic,” Palmer said. “Everybody’s got the floodlight already, everybody’s got the Ring doorbell. This brings it all together.”

Shop this segment

HTC Vive Pro 2

This headset features an impressive 120-hertz refresh rate that helps your games look crisp and run smoothly. The IPD dial lets you easily adjust it to your pupillary distance to reduce eye fatigue.

Sold by Amazon

HTC Vive Controller

These are easy to set up, and the tracking is impressive. They feature haptic feedback for added immersion.

Sold by Amazon

DJI Mini 2

This combo kit comes with a drone, a controller, multiple batteries, replacement parts and a carrying kit. Its picture quality is impressive, and it features a zoom with four times magnification.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

DJI Mini 3

This compact drone doesn’t require FAA registration in most states. It is great for beginners and features numerous video settings for cinematic footage.

Sold by Amazon

Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo

This has 13 cooking presets for easy operation. Many of the components are dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Meater

This smart device lets you check your meat’s temperature using your smartphone. It has a 33-foot wireless range.

Sold by Amazon

Ember Smart Mug

The compatible app lets you set your mug’s temperature and create presets. It features a stylish metal design. The LED lets you know when your coffee is ready to drink.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Theragun Pro

This Bluetooth-enabled massage gun can be customized via the companion app, and it comes with six helpful attachments to target specific muscle groups.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Therabody

Theragun Mini

This hand-held massage gun is easy to use and surprisingly quiet. It’s available in two black color options as well as desert rose.

Sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Therabody

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

This smart camera features a security siren, flood lights and two-way audio. It’s easy to install, and the video quality is top-notch.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Best Buy

Samsung Freestyle Smart Portable Projector

This projector does most of the work for you, thanks to its auto-adjustment and auto-leveling features. The remote features numerous streaming service shortcuts, making it easy to find what you want to watch.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

AuKing Mini Projector

This affordable machine features surprisingly crisp video quality with vivid colors. The audio is pretty solid, and the projector’s fan is quiet.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

The audio is impressive, and they fit comfortably. Many were impressed with the noise-cancellation feature.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Bose 700 Headphones

These feature a built-in microphone for phone calls and voice commands. They last around 20 hours when fully charged. You can start Spotify by holding the right earcup when using an iOS device.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Headphones

These feature impressive noise-cancellation capabilities at a fraction of the price of most over-ear headphones. They’re available in black, blue and silver.

Sold by Amazon

