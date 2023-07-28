PA live! (WBRE) — PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Chris spoke with Thomas McLaughlin from the Stuart Tank Memorial Association.

Thomas talks about the history of the Stuart Tank, the first tank built by a private contractor for the U.S. Military.

Thomas also explains the importance of keeping the tank open for people to visit.

Thomas also talks about how that for the first time since 1944, there were five tanks in Berwick during a celebration earlier this month.

For more information, visit BerwickStuartTank.org or call 570-350-9675.