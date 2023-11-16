PA live — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Tracy Scheirer, chair of Berks Immunization Coalition.

The Berks Immunization Coalition works to promote and educate people about recommended immunization for all residents of Berks County, ensuring that no one can suffer from a preventable disease.

Tracy explains how vaccines can work within the body to prevent or mitigate diseases.

She also discusses why she thinks there is so much hesitancy around vaccines, and dispels some common myths.

Tracey offers advice on how you can best protect yourself during the holiday travel season.

For more information, visit ImmunizePA.org and CDC.gov, or find @PennsylvaniaImmunizationCoalition on Facebook.