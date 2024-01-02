PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Sue Dell, RN, from Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

CHHA, or Certified Home Health Aid training, is a two week course which teaches you how to care for patients, as well as background information on important diseases.

Home health aids provide personal care for people at the end of their life from the comfort of their own home. They are a vital part of Karen Ann Quinlan’s team.

The next two week training course begins on January 8. The course ends with two tests, one involving physical skills, the other a written exam.

To register, visit KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org/CHHATRAIN.

For more information, visit KarenAnnQuinlanHospice.org. find @KarenAnnQuinlanHospice on Instagram, or call 973-383-0115 or 800-882-1117.