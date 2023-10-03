PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Rico Bartolini from Bartolini Custom Furniture.

Rico brought some beautiful custom hand cut and hand sewn tote bags, since Bartolini can make more than just furniture.

The tote bags are some of Bartolini’s best sellers, and it’s easy to see why. They come in three different sizes, small, medium, and large.

Chris admires the double wine holder, which has slots for two different bottles of wine, and even comes with a bottle opener!

For more information, visit EnricoBartolini.com, find @EnricoBartoliniDesigns on Facebook, or call 570-357-1143.