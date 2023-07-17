PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Anthony Johnston and Gontay Elgodo from the Barre Truth Project.

The guests talk about the importance of recognizing mental health in minorities, and why July was deemed National Minorities Mental Health Month.

They also describe Mental Health Fest, which will take place later this month, and explain what sort of workshops you can attend there.

Mental Health Fest will begin on July 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at the CYC in Wilkes-Barre.

For more information, call 856-417-4530 or search “Barre Truth” on Facebook.