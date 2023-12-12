PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with entertainment journalist Giuliana Rancic.

Giuliana is celebrating 12 years Cancer Free!

Giuliana is partnering with Avocados From Mexico, which is sponsoring the Cure Bowl, a College Bowl Game benefiting Cancer research.

On the day of the big game, Giuliana and other Breast Cancer survivors will be holding the Super Good Rally, where they will make signs for other women going through Breast Cancer. To show support, and name the person you’re rallying for, use the hashtag #SuperGoodRally on Instagram.

Giuliana eats three to five avocados a week. This super food is packed with vitamins and nutrients, plus, they’re delicious!

For more information, visit AvocadosFromMexico.com.