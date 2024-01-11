PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Our Auto Expert’s Nik Miles calls in from the CES tech convention in Las Vegas.

Rapper will.i.am collaborated with Mercedes-Benz on the MBUX Sound Drive, which can transform your car into a musical instrument. As you drive, the music adapts to your movements to create a unique auditory experience.

Mercedes also unveiled the MBUX Virtual Assistant, which can offer empathetic, human-like reactions.

Mercedes has also teamed with Audible and Amazon Music to provide the best possible sound as you drive.

Mercedes also transformed their vehicles into the ultimate gaming hub with Antstream Arcade.

Honda is also working to change the game with its Honda Zero Series, an alternatively powered vehicle that can do a lot more than just transportation.

Their flagship Saloon model looks and feels futuristic, focusing on the driver, not the machine. Keep your eyes peeled in 2026 when it will likely hit the market.

The SA-2 e-V-TOL brings us one step closer to a flying taxi, and can transform air travel!

Hyundai has also unveiled some groundbreaking technology. They aren’t just building cars, now steering towards a hydrogen powered future.

For more information, visit CES.tech.