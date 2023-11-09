PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with author Dr. Mohsin Ali.

Dr. Ali emigrated from Bangladesh in 1986. He earned Masters and Doctorate degrees from the states, and used them to work with disabled people as a social worker.

Dr. Ali suffered from liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, and kidney disease for eight years, and finally received liver and kidney transplants in November of 2021.

Dr. Ali is a bilingual author in English and Bengali, having written thirteen books. He is now writing full time.

Dr. Ali discusses his history, describing how he became such a prolific author.

He also explains why he committed to writing in English.

Dr. Ali also highlights his two newest books, America Bleeds and Shame on 2nd Amendment: What Do You Want Rights To Live Or Rights To Own Guns To Kill?, and teases two upcoming books.

For more information, visit DrMohsinAliBooks.com.