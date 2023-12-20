PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with author and social worker Lisa Freeman.

Lisa explains how marginalized people can begin to build for their future. She recommends buying a piece of vacant land as a starting point to make receiving loans easier.

Lisa started with a warehouse that she tore down, and since then, she’s been building up little by little. Now, she runs an urban farm on that property, with more exciting ventures to come from that land!

Lisa’s new book discusses the subject. For more information, visit LisaFreemanWrites.com.