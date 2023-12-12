PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Dr. Nazlie Latefi from Applied Biological Laboratories discusses how to stay safe during the flu season.

Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy way to avoid getting the cold and flu. Even when washing your hands and wearing a mask, you could get sick.

Dr. Latefi’s advice is to boost your resilience, so that if you get sick, you can fight it off easier.

To boost your immune system, make sure you take Zinc and Vitamin C. Also, make sure you are hydrating. Soups, water, and tea are all helpful for staying healthy. Make sure you’re also eating lots of healthy fats.

In addition to boosting your immunity, be mindful of the products you use. Look for products that address inflammation, such as Biovanta.

Dr. Latefi lists some helpful ingredients in cold products.

