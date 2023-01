PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Amin Fuson, a star of Anastasia: The Musical.

Amin talks about the Anastasia, and how excited he is to make his touring debut with this romantic and adventure-filled new musical.

Catch Anastasia at the Scranton Cultural Center on January 27, 28, or 29. Get your tickets at the Scranton Cultural Center box office or by visiting BroadwayInScranton.com.