PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with photographer Amy Bezek.

Amy lists some of the services she offers, including her involvement in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Amy is also celebrating the grand opening of her new studio! Come on out to 1231 Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort on Friday, November 17 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. to join her!

For more information, visit AmyBezek.com, find @abphotographyllc on Facebook, or call 570-709-2090.