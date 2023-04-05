PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, just in time for the Easter season, Chris spoke with Emily Metz, President and CEO of the American Egg Board.

As a part of their Fighting Hunger by the Dozens initiative, Emily explains that America’s Egg Farmers will donate 5.5 million eggs for Easter and Passover to food banks throughout the country.

Emily also lists some ideas on how to celebrate with eggs this Easter.

She also gives details on this year’s First Lady’s commemorative egg, and talks about the inspiration behind this year’s design for Dr. Jill Biden.

For more information, visit incredibleegg.org.