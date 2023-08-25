PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Denise Quashie from Amazon Web Services.

Denise lists some challenges of starting up a new business in this market, and explains why it’s so important to support early-stage entrepreneurship.

Denise also describes Amazon Web Service’s build, and explains how the program can help a fledgling startup.

She also talks about who should apply for AWS Build, and what you should expect in the application process.

For more information, visit Startup.aws.