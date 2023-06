PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. George Grossberg, an expert in Alzheimer’s care.

Dr. Grossberg talks about some background on agitation in Alzheimer’s dementia, and lists some signs and symptoms of agitation.

He also explains how caregivers and patients become more empowered to manage this condition, and recommends some treatments to patients and caregivers facing agitation.

For more information, visit ManagingAgitationInAlz.com.