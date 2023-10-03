PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Julie Buratti Brislin, Britnee Smith, and Theresa Richards from Allied Services.

Allied Services has recently remodeled their facility to focus entirely on skill nursing, providing care to 92 residents.

Allied offers both skilled beds, for people who need to temporarily rehabilitate, and long-term beds, for people who move in permanently.

The guests describe their permanent residents as “like family.”

For more information, visit CenterCitySkilled.com or call 570-830-3917.