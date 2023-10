PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart.

Rich shares the always-tasty picks of the week with his favorite store mascots, Pepper, Paisley, and Pez (aka the “Pez Dispenser)!

For more information on Hayes Market, visit their website, call 570-488-6500, find Hayes Market’s Facebook Page, or swing by Waymart to pick up your next dinner today.