PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dan and Austin Shission from Abide Coffeehouse.

Abide provides more than just delicious coffee to their costumers. They also make their store feel like home.

Abide even has afternoon options, seasonal menus, and offer coffee, chai, and tasty pastries.

You can also nominate someone for the Abide Cares program, where you can nominate someone going through a difficult time to receive a care package from Abide.

Abide, located in downtown Wilkes-Barre, is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit AbideCoffeehouse.com, find @abisdecoffeehousewb on Instagram, @abidecoffeehouse on Facebook, or call 570-994-3153.