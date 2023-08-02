PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rich Hayes from Hayes Market, live in studio!

As usual, Rich discuses Pepper and Paisley’s Picks of the Week.

Rich also talks about the Pedaling 4 Paws charity bike ride, which began on July 31st and is taking place through August 4th.

Rich describes his bike ride so far, having ridden all throughout NEPA. He’s passed gas stations, corn fields, and even rode his bike to the station for this interview!

Visit Pedaling4Paws/info/donate to make your donation, and remember, every donation to help local animal shelters adds up!

For more information on Hayes Market, visit their website, or swing by Waymart to pick up your next dinner today.