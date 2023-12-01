PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jordan Galasso from Fit AF Nutrition for another Fitness Friday.

This month, Jordan cooks up some mouth-watering Lasagna Stuffed Peppers!

Jordan stuffs these red peppers with layers of meat sauce made from lean ground turkey, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese.

This dish is low in carbs, and filled with protein, calcium, iron, and vitamin A to boot! Plus, it tastes great!

Check out the finished Lasagna Stuffed Pepper in the video below!

