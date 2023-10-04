PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, as a part of the 28/22 News Coats for Kids drive, Emily Allegrucci spoke with Andrew Wyatt, 28/22 News General Manager and Taryn Burke from Ashley and Country Junction.

Andrew who explains the importance of the drive.

Taryn discusses how it feels to help with such an important cause, and is thrilled to offer up her location for the cause.

One box has been filled up with donations already!

In the video below, Emily spoke with Ashley store manager Tyler Snyder, who describes the number of donors who have already come out.

Ashley and Country Junction is proud to support the NEPA’s Children First initiative.

For more information, visit CountryJunction.com/Furniture.