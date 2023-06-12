PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, visits the set for his weekly segment as a part of Eyewitness News’ NEPA’s Children First initiative.

This week, he is joined by Jessica, Eric Sr., Chase, and Greyson Spiecher from Little Eric’s Foundation.

Little Eric’s Foundation works to help fund pediatric brain and childhood cancer research, as well as to raise awareness and help kids fighting pediatric cancers.

Chris talks about his recent Community Champion award, and explains that, as part of his prize, he was able to donate $1,000 to a nonprofit of his choice, courtesy of the Luzerne Foundation. Chris chose Little Eric’s Foundation.

The Speichers talk about the 6th Annual Little Eric’s Big Wiffleball Classic, which took place on June 4th. The tournament pitted 5 person teams against each other in one of four age brackets, and featured basket raffles, all day food and refreshment sales, a major awards for the top two teams in each bracket, all to raise money for kids fighting cancer.

The tournament is named for Eric Speicher Jr., the Speicher family’s son and brother who passed away from cancer when he was 14-years-old in 2013.

