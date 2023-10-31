PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel and Nick spoke with Jackie Ruane, owner of The Creative Touch.

The Creative Touch can help you find the perfect floral centerpiece for your Halloween party.

Jackie displays five pumpkin table centerpieces, which she describes.

Jackie also shows Rachel and Nick how to make white pumpkin succulents.

Keep your eyes peeled for some of Creative Touch’s upcoming Pumpkin Succulent workshops. One workshop will take place on Saturday, November 4 at the Crooked Branch, while the next will take place on Saturday, November 11 at Coffee Inclusive.

For more information, find The Creative Touch on Social Media or call 570-762-6322.