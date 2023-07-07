PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with actress Laysla De Oliveira, star of Special Ops: Lioness.

Special Ops: Lioness is inspired by an actual US Military Program, following Joe as she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program enlists Cruz, Laysla’s character to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of state terrorism as the CIA works to stop the next 9/11.

Laysla talks about the show’s suspense, action, and insight into undercover life.

Laysla also describes what it’s like to perform alongside such a star started cast, including Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, and Nicole Kidman.

Laysla also talks about her connection to Cruz, and why she’s such a dream character to play.

Laysla explains the difference between premiering on Paramount Plus rather than a network, and how writer Taylor Sheridan is able to use streaming to his advantage.

Make sure to catch the premier of Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount Plus on July 23rd.