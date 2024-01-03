PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Trooper Anthony Petroski from the Pennsylvania State Police, Heather Schreiner, regional executive director for the Special Olympics, and Michael Curran from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ Ticketing Operations.

Proceeds from tickets for the WBS Penguins game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on January 6 will support the Special Olympics, with more opportunities to add on additional donations.

You also get access to special pregame events, such as an outdoor Dunk Tanks where you can dunk a state trooper!

The guests discuss why this event is so important, and explain why you should take advantage of the special rate for tickets.

For more information, visit FEVO-enterprise.com/SpecialOlympicsNight or call 570-970-3608.