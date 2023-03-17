PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Justin Matus, Brooke Snopkowsk, and Lauren Lefchak from Souper Sundays.

Souper Sundays is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide meals and companionship to senior citizens and disadvantaged people in Luzerne County.

Justin, Brook, and Lauren explain how Souper Sundays started, and where they receive support and funds.

They describe the artwork featured on every soup bag, and detail some plans for the future.

