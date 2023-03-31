PA live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with RailRiders’ marketing manager Katherine Arata and senior director of partnership management and marketing Kristina Knight.

Katherine and Kristina explain what the Pinstripe Patrol is as they talk about the fun and games in store for this season. They also describe some of their favorite upcoming promotions and games.

They also talk about what it means to them to see so many women in power throughout the stadium.

The RailRiders’ opening night Friday evening against the Buffalo Bisons. The first pitch, thrown by Eyewitness News morning anchor Tom Williams, will take place at 6:35.

For more information, visit the RailRiders’ website or call 570-969-2255.