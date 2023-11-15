PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lydia D’Arco, Emmy Savakinas, Sophia Risley, and Maddie Mihalka, gymnasts from Shooting Starz Gymnastics, as well as Joelle and Dave D’Arco, co-owners of Shooting Starz.

The 2023 Warrior Invitational Gymnastics Meet at Split Rock Resort will take place on November 17 through 19. This is the anniversary meet! 19 teams and over 500 gymnasts will be competing, so many sure to wish the guests the best of luck!

Courtesy: Shooting Starz Gymnastics

The guests are also raising supplies for the Veteran’s Village at St. Hedwig’s. After the competition, Shooting Starz will deliver the donated winter clothing to the soldiers.

The Warrior Invitational is available for gymnasts levels 1-9 and all XCEL levels. It costs $125.00 to participate, and that price includes a t-shirt. To participate, contact Joelle D’Arco at 570-822-1212 or email joelle@shootingstarzgym.com.

In the video below, the guests perform some gymnastics!

For more information, visit ShootingStarzGym.com.