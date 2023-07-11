PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Brianna spoke with Jack Farrell, Hunter Pentasuglio, and J.T. Healy from the Shine Like Susan 5K.

The guests describe the late Susan Burke, a beloved mother, grandmother, friend, neighbor, trainer, and runner. Susan passed away last July after a six year battle with colon cancer.

Prior to her passing, Susan and her family established the Susan Burke Foundation for Colon Cancer, which provides financial support to people in NEPA battling the disease.

In less than a year, the foundation has been able to distribute over $10,000 to people battling colon cancer.

The guests explain how the Shine Like Susan 5K will help bring in funds.

Make sure to run on Saturday, July 22nd in Clark’s Summit. Visit runsignup.com to sign up and for more information.