PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shelley Noble, author of Picture Perfect Autumn.

The book releases on Tuesday, and with the weather getting colder, the leaves browner, and the days shorter, it’s the perfect time to read a book about Autumn.

The book follows Dani Campbell, a self-made photographer, who, after a disappointing Summer, works to find the missing je ne sais quoi for her photos for the Fall.

As an author of women-centric novels, Shelley compares Dani to some of her previous protagonists, including the women from The Tiffany Girls, explaining what they all have in common.

Shelley also teases what’s coming next, including a book about the first women’s club in New York City back in 1905.

For more information, visit ShelleyNoble.com or follow Shelley on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.