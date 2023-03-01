PA live (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Sarah Donahue, the coordinator of this weekend’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade in Pittston.

Sarah talks about the past nine parades in honor of St. Patrick, and how they’ve brought nearly 160,000 people to Pittston over the past nine years.

Pittston’s annual parade has also been described as “the best small St. Patrick’s parade in the US.” Sarah explains why she thinks this parade is so popular.

Sarah also talks about the various bagpipe bands that have joined the parade over the years.

