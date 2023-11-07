PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the cast of King’s College Theatre Department’s upcoming production of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra: John Toussaint (“Antony”) and Roben Jaoude (“Cleopatra”).

Antony and Cleopatra is Kings’ 75th annual Shakespeare production!

The guests perform a scene from the show to perfection!

Make sure to catch Antony and Cleopatra on November 9, 10, 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. or November 12 at 12:00 p.m. at King’s College’s Theater.

For more information, visit KCTantandcleo.bpt.me or Kings.edu.