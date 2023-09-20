PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Beth Pantano from Caring Hearts of Wyoming Valley, Diane Cowman from Second Family Memory Care Center, and Chari Melnick from Hospice of the Scared Heart.

The Caring Hearts of Wyoming Valley’s Senior Resource Fair will benefit and support our area’s senior population, showcasing great local resources for elder care.

Plus, you could win some cool prizes at the fair! There will be vendors, music, raffles, and an exciting grand prize!

The Senior Resource Fair will take place on Tuesday, September 26, from 10P00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mohegan Pennsylvania Salon A/B. For more information, visit Caring Hearts of Wyoming Valley’s Facebook Page.