PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Legends Executive Chef Joseph Jackson makes his return to PA live!, where he speaks with Chris and Rachel about the RailRiders’ opening day.

Chris and Rachel sample some tasty baseball treats that chef Joseph whipped up for the new season.

He also describes some of the other delicious foods that fans can expect at PNC Field this season, and explains how he comes up with these ideas.

The RailRiders’ opening night Friday evening against the Buffalo Bisons. The first pitch, thrown by Eyewitness News morning anchor Tom Williams, will take place at 6:35.

For more information, visit the RailRiders’ website or call 570-969-2255.