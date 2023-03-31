PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live, Chris and Rachel spoke with Andrew Wardach, the team store manager at PNC Park.

Andrew talks about some of the new RailRiders merch you can find in the Team Store this season.

Andrew also describes some of what the store offers for women and kids, and shows Chris and Rachel the best selling RailRiders hat.

The RailRiders’ opening night Friday evening against the Buffalo Bisons. The first pitch, thrown by Eyewitness News morning anchor Tom Williams, will take place at 6:35.

For more information, visit the RailRiders’ website or call 570-969-2255.