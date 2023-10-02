PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lt. Ismael Ortiz from the Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Corps.

Wednesday, October 4th, is the second annual Coats for Kids drive, when viewers and local community members are encouraged to donate new and gently used children’s coats at the TV station’s collection locations in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Stroudsburg, and Lehighton.

Then, those coats will be distributed through the Salvation Army.

Lt. Ortiz donates the first coat of the year.

For more information on the Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyPendel.org or find @SalvationArmyPenDel on Facebook.