PA Live! (WBRE) — Little Wild Refillery exists to help solve a problem, plastic waste. Most people don’t know that less than 9% of plastics produced are actually recycled. Instead, the majority ends up in landfills where it takes hundreds of years to decompose, or in our oceans where it negatively impacts our ecosystem. Plastic waste is a huge driver behind climate change. Learn more HERE.
Scranton woman’s mission to be sustainable with her small business
by: Chris Bohinski
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
PA live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver
Download the Content License Agreement