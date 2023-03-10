PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, ahead of this weekend’s Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade, Chris and Rachel spoke with Bill Gaughan and PJ Lahey from the Parade Committee, as well as Eyewitness News General Manager Andrew Wyatt.

Bill and PJ talk about how the Scranton parade is the second largest in the entire country! They spill some secrets on their success, and describe how they’re able to attract thousands of people to provide entertainment every year.

They also explain the history and traditions that the parade represents, and why the parade takes place the week before the Feast of St. Patrick.

Andrew also presents a hugely generous check to the committee, who will then donate the money to a charity.

Make sure to catch the parade broadcast on WYOU at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.