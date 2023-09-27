PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Conor Kelly O’Brien, co-founder of the Scranton Fringe Festival, as well as Scranton-based composer and pianist Zach Sprowls and David Hicks from the Wilkes University MFA Writing Program.

The ninth year of the Scranton Fringe Festival is almost here! The annual celebration of the arts spans six venues throughout downtown Scranton, beginning on September 28 and ending on October 9.

Visit the festival for theatre, music, films, and more artistic celebrations from both local groups and artists from across the country.

Conor describes what the Fringe Festival is all about, and lists some of the productions you can expect to see this year.

Zach explains what his own show, All Beginnings Are Hard, is all about.

David discusses the play Madam and Eve, which you can catch at Fringe on October 5!

For more information, visit ScrantonFringe.org or find @ScrantonFringeFestival on Facebook.