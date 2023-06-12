PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Alyssa Lazar, a Scranton singer who made a huge splash on the singing competition show, The Voice.

Alyssa describes how it feels to received so much love from NEPA, and talks about how she picked her blind audition song.

Alyssa also talks about her music, which she describes as “Billy Joel meets Mamma Mia meets Queen.”

Alyssa also shares some behind the scenes memories of her coach, the one, the only, Chance the Rapper.

Alyssa also talks about her first hometown show post voice on Friday, June 16th, at 8:00 p.m. at Madame Jenny’s in Scranton, in the video below.

Alyssa also sings some of her original music on PA live! Watch them in the videos below. First, is “Dear Universe.”

Next, Alyssa performs “Queen Elizabeth.”

Make sure to catch Alyssa on The Voice at 9:00 p.m. on Mondays on WBRE, and follow her on Instagram @imalyssalazar. For more information, visit Alyssa’s website, and stream Alyssa’s music on Spotify.