PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel and Chris spoke with local leaders about their mission Scranton City Pride: to preserve and enhance the beauty of Scranton. Todd Pousley of Neighborworks Northeastern PA, Steve Ward of Scranton Tomorrow, and Holly Yorkonis of United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA are upholding the annual tradition. Watch to find out all the ways to get involved, and for more information, visit ScrantonCityPride.org and GarbageOlympics.org.
Scranton City Pride — What it’s all about & how you can get involved
by: Rachel Malak, Chris Bohinski
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
PA live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver
Download the Content License Agreement