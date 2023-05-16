PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel and Chris spoke with local leaders about their mission Scranton City Pride: to preserve and enhance the beauty of Scranton. Todd Pousley of Neighborworks Northeastern PA, Steve Ward of Scranton Tomorrow, and Holly Yorkonis of United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA are upholding the annual tradition. Watch to find out all the ways to get involved, and for more information, visit ScrantonCityPride.org and GarbageOlympics.org.