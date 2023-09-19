PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Bill Zinky, Sr. and Mark Gowarty from the Boy Scouts of America.

You can join the scouts this week during their annual kick off registration drive, taking place on Thursday, September 21.

It’s also time for the Boy Scout’s Popcorn Fundraiser. Find out how your donation can provide a sweet surprise for a military family.

Mark and Bill both came up throughout the Boy Scouts program, both graduating to Eagle Scouts, and they explain how growing up with the Scouts has positively impacted their lives.

Don’t miss the registration night event on Thursday, September 21, at the Council Service and Training Center in Montage Mountain.

For more information, visit NEPABSA.org or BEAScout.org.