PA Live! (WBRE) — The “School of Rock: The Musical” cast at Phoenix Performing Arts Center of Duryea are getting ready to impress audiences later this month.

See the show:

– March 17 & 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM & March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM

– March 24 & 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM & March 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Tickets are $10, which you can pay by phone at the box office (570-457-3589), online (via Cash App $LenoreLaChette, Venmo @Phoenixpac or Facebook Pay), by cash or check made payable to Phoenix PAC, or at the door (cash only)