Gravestone Manor’s unique style of spooking you has become a Pennsylvania staple every October. The theatrical thrill fest invites audience members to join the cast, traveling through an elaborate set.

Each year’s attraction is different, so if you think you know the twists, think again!

Gravestone Manor is designed, constructed, and staffed entirely by volunteers, and all of their efforts will support the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

Gravestone Manor is open every weekend in October, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays. The show takes place at 1095 HWY 315 in Wilkes-Barre inside Trion Warehouse.

For more information, visit GravestoneManor.com.