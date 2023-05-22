PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Susan Magnotta, president of Junior Achievement NEPA, and Melissa Myers, principal of the GAR Memorial Middle School.

The guests explain Junior Achievement’s “Yes” Pilot Program for the 7th grade class.

Susan explains why “Yes” is so important for Junior achievement, and Melissa describes how it’s helping her over 330 7th graders.

The guests also talk about their goals for Junior Achievement, and describe what’s next.

For more information, visit nepa.ja.org.