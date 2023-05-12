PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Louis Fouché, the saxophonist for Louis Cato & The Late Show Band.

You may recognize Louis from his gig on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Louis talks about his time with some notable Colbert guests, including Tom Hanks and Prince Harry.

Louis also explains how jazzed he is for his upcoming performance at the Kirby Center on Saturday, May 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase your tickets to Louis’s show on the Kirby Center’s website. For more information on the man himself, visit LouisFouche.com.