BBBS’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2024 is almost here! Make sure to head out to one of the following events to support the kids:

April 6 at Best Bowl in Selinsgrove

April 6 at Skylanes in East Stroudsburg

April 13 at Valley Bowling in Carbondale

April 27 at Faxon Lanes in Williamsport

April 27 at Chacko’s in Wilkes-Barre

This year’s events are superhero themed, so put on your capes!

January is National Mentoring Month, so Jennifer explains how BBBS affects the lives of the kids involved.

The guests also tease what to expect at this year’s event, and how your tickets will support the program.

Keep your eyes peeled for some exciting announcements from BBBS!

For more information, visit BBBSNEPA.com, call 570-824-8756, or find @BBBSNEPA on Facebook.