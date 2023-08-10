PA live! (WBRE) — Batter up! Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Adam Marco, director of communications for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, as well pitcher Aaron McGarity.

The guests talk about the RailRiders’ Office Olympics night, coming up on August 12th, featuring a special guest: Kate Flannery, aka Meredith Palmer on the hit Scranton-set sitcom we all know and love.

Kate will be signing autographs from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the stadium, where you can enjoy a Meredith-inspired adult beverage and The Office themed games.

The guests also list some other fun themed promotions at the ballpark, including Thirsty Thursday, Firework Friday, and Sunday Fun Day!

Aaron also talks about who in the dugout is a big Office fan, and describes how he stays sharp all season long.

Aaron also says what he’s hoping to see from his teammates at this point in the season.

In the video below, Aaron explains which character from The Office is most like which RailRiders player in a game of Dunder Mifflin Bullpen: Stranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as Office Characters.

For more information, visit SWBRailRiders.com or call 570-969-BALL (2255).