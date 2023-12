PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with David Hoover and Sher Lorz from SRF Reindeer Farm, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Joining the Clauses is a pair of reindeer: Twinkle & Tinsel!

David discusses how he cares for reindeer, what they eat, and why they’re here in PA instead of the North Pole.

Santa also answers the questions on everyone’s minds: What is Mrs. Claus’s first name and where is Rudolf!?

For more information, visit SRFReindeer.com or call 570-485-4462.